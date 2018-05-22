Resident Evil 7 will scare Nintendo Switch players senseless starting May 24

Capcom

After debuting last year on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will come to the Nintendo Switch on May 24. Unfortunately, you have to be in Japan to play it for now.

Resident Evil 7 will be released as a streaming-only game that you can get on the Japanese Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Everything reports. According to the game's website, you can play the first 15 minutes of the game for free, but after that it costs 2,000 yen (about $18, £13 or AU$24) to get access to the full game for 180 days.

Right now, the Japanese version of Resident Evil 7 is the only version confirmed to come to the Nintendo Switch. Neither Nintendo nor publisher Capcom immediately responded to requests for comment on whether the game will be released in other countries and in other languages.

If you aren't easily scared, you can watch Capcom's trailer for the Resident Evil 7 "cloud version" below.