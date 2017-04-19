Report: Mini Super Nintendo is on the way

Following the success of the mini NES Classic, sources tell the website Eurogamer that the company plans to roll out a Super Nintendo version this year.

Consoles
nintendo-nes-classic-edition-46.jpgEnlarge Image

Nintendo confirmed this week that it will discontinue worldwide production of the popular NES Classic. But a mini version of the Super Nintendo could be on its way.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo plans to follow the success of its NES Classic mini gaming console with the release of a mini version of the Super Nintendo "in time for Christmas this year," Eurogamer reports.

This news comes after Nintendo announced that it would no longer make the NES mini gaming console, which became a hard-to-find item when it was released late last year. CNET's Scott Stein called the mini console "your childhood in a brilliant little box." The all-in-one console came with 30 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo did not immediately return a request for comment.

More stories

Up Next: Death in the age of Facebook
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF