Facebook has discovered a new campaign of "inauthentic behavior" that's used dozens of Facebook pages and accounts, and $11,000 worth of ads, to promote political causes prior to the US midterm elections, the social network said Tuesday.

The New York Times first reported that Facebook was set to reveal a new "coordinated political influence campaign" on Tuesday. Facebook said it hasn't identified the actors behind the activity.

The world's largest social network is already in the hot seat with lawmakers over its role in the 2016 US presidential election. Russian trolls affiliated with the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency used a combination of paid ads and organic posts to spread misinformation and sow discord among voters ahead of the election.

In the wake of the scandal, Facebook made several changes to its advertising operations. They include a stricter verification process for political ads, and labeling ads with who paid for them. On Tuesday, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, wrote in a company blog post that his team couldn't say for sure who was behind the new campaign.

"Some of the activity is consistent with what we saw from the IRA before and after the 2016 elections," Gleicher said. "And we've found evidence of some connections between these accounts and IRA accounts we disabled last year." But there are differences as well, Gleicher said.

The people behind the new fake accounts are taking more steps to cover their tracks, and Facebook hasn't found any activity coming from Russian IP addresses. What's more, the ads were purchased in US and Canadian dollars.

Gleicher said there was a connection between the fake accounts and pages and planned protests in Washington next week.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who's helped lead the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, said the news shows that social media remains a propaganda target for the Russians.

"Today's disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation," Warner said, "and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity. I also expect Facebook, along with other platform companies, will continue to identify Russian troll activity and to work with Congress on updating our laws to better protect our democracy in the future."

Facebook said it's working with law enforcement to investigate the campaign.

CNET's Sean Hollister contributed to this report. Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as an internal video producer.

