Report: AT&T ready with no-contract iPhone offer

AT&T may be getting ready to offer the iPhone 3G at a very expensive yet no-commitment price.
The Boy Genius Report has a report out Wednesday that AT&T plans to offer iPhone 3Gs at $599 or $699 without requiring the customer to sign a new two-year agreement, starting next week. When the iPhone 3G launched last year, AT&T said it would offer such an option, but never pulled the trigger.
An AT&T representative declined to comment on the report.
The move would seem designed to rid AT&T of iPhone inventory ahead of the launch of a new product later this summer, as most of us are expecting. Apple didn't allude to any new hardware during its iPhone 3.0 event on Tuesday, but there have been a few signs, and the company has noted that iPhone releases seem to be falling into a yearly schedule around June or July.
iPhones sales soared after Apple and AT&T cut the starting price to $199 last year, but there are definitely some people who would like an iPhone free from AT&T and a two-year commitment to paying a monthly wireless bill, even if it costs them more up front.
Would you buy a $599 8GB iPhone if it meant you didn't have to sign a two-year contract?
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.