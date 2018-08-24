Relive Windows 95 on your Mac with this app

Enlarge Image Github

Want Windows 95 on your Mac? No problem, there's now an app for that. Thanks to Slack developer Felix Rieseberg, you can download this choice bit of code for Mac OS, Linux and yes, Windows PCs. We just tried it, and Minesweeper is approximately exactly as epic as we remember.

With it running, you'll be able to relive all the glory that was once the pinnacle of UX GUI design. Be advised, this is not officially sanctioned software from Microsoft. It must be downloaded from the developer site Github. As such, do so at your own risk.

Of course, you may feel it's worth the gamble to get your sweet nostalgia fix. In the meantime, perhaps this period Windows 95 training video hosted by Friends actors Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston will help.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.