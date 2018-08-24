Rejoice, parents, your teenagers are policing their own phone addictions

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Teens are trying to be responsible users of technology, a new report says, attempting to monitor and control the amount of time they're glued to screens.

Roughly 52 percent of US teens say they're taking steps to curb their mobile phone use, according to a Pew Research Center study published Wednesday. Similarly, 57 percent of teens are limiting their social media time and 58 percent are cutting back on video games.

The survey offers a glimpse into the increasingly difficult subject of device addiction, which has prompted tech giants to integrate features into their products that help consumers control screen addiction. In June, Apple unveiled new features in iOS 12 that allow you to monitor how much time you spend on your device. Facebook and its Instagram service added tools to help you monitor screen time and set daily limits for yourself.

The problem of addiction is quite prevalent, according to the survey. A total of 56 percent of teens said they felt lonely, upset or anxious if they didn't have their phones, according to the survey. More than half of their parents said they use parental controls on their kids' screen time allowance.

In addition, parents are struggling with their own screen addiction. More than a third of parents (36 percent) said they spend too much time on their phones. Teens said the same thing about their folks, with 51 percent reporting their parents had been distracted by their phones during conversations.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.