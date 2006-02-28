Reflex action for camera makers

Digital cameras have expanded well behind the realm of geeks, so major camera companies are moving into high-end gear.
February 27, 2006
February 24, 2006
The New York Times
February 25, 2006
February 24, 2006 blog Fuji, Kodak and Konica Minolta announce a common standard for digital pictures and video.
February 23, 2006
February 22, 2006
Matsushita to debut digital SLR cameraThe company behind Panasonic brand aims to grab a slice of the fast-growing market for high-end digital cameras.
February 27, 2006
Cameras for pros, amateurs and even eBay sellers debut at the Photo Marketing Association show.
February 24, 2006
Digital moves to top-tier camerasAs more companies sell high-end digital cameras, they could force venerable photography brands out of business.
Samsung, Pentax debut new digital SLR camerasThe camera partners announce several higher-end models that feature interchangeable lenses.
February 23, 2006
Canon, Nikon revamp digital camera linesTwo major digicam manufacturers add higher resolution sensors, vibration reduction and wireless networking.
February 22, 2006
