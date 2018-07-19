Matt Elliott/CNET

Community-based Reddit chat rooms are being released to more subreddits each day, a year after beta tests began.

Each subreddit can opt to add a chat room as a casual conversation alternative -- one that doesn't require refreshing to update -- and it'll be added to a directory.

Reddit product designer ityoclys outlined his experience of beta testing the new chat features with small groups of Redditors over the last year in a blog post.

Reddit/Screenshot by CNET

"I was initially afraid that most people would bring out the pitchforks and… unkind words. I was pleasantly surprised to find that most people are actually quite nice," he wrote.

"The nature of real-time, direct chat seems to be especially disarming. Even when people initially lash out in frustration or to troll, I found that if you talk to them and show them you're a regular human like them, they almost always chill out."

Since this feature is still evolving, Reddit wants people to share their ideas and experiences with u/reddit_chat_feedback, which has been added it to the top of everyone's chat contacts list.

Earlier this month, the r/thanosdidnothingwrong subreddit banned half of its subscribers -- more than 350,000 Redditors -- in a stunt inspired by Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos.