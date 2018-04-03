Reddit's fancy new redesign is out now

Reddit

On Monday roughly 1 percent of users will get access to Reddit's new redesign.

The new changes have been in the works for over a year now and represent the first serious upgrade to the site in over a decade. Today's rollout is something of a load bearing test. The current plan is to make an "opt-in" available over the coming weeks.

The redesign looks like this. There are three different available views. This is the "card" view.

Below is the "classic" view, which feels more like the Reddit you currently know and (possibly) love.

Thirdly, there's a compact view, if you're keen to see more info.

The main reason for Reddit's redesign is the legacy code, which makes it difficult for the design team to add or remove new features. Implicitly understanding everyone's normal reaction to site redesigns (screaming and running in tight concentric circles) Reddit has created old.reddit.com which, as you might have guessed, takes you back to the Old Reddit. There's a Subreddit dedicated to feedback for anyone lucky enough to get access to the redesign.

Also, most importantly, Snoo is getting a redesign. Reddit's mascot looks different! Snoo is now a space traveller. Actually, Snoo is now more like a space ship with two Snoos inside. We're OK with this.

