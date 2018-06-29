James Martin/CNET

June 28, 1998 is a day that will live in infamy, not only for marking the occurrence of one of the greatest, most brutal matches in wrestling history, but also for being the engine behind one of the most notorious memes to ever enchant the Reddit online community.

Thursday is the 20th anniversary of that "Hell in a Cell" King of the Ring cage match between wrestlers Mankind and The Undertaker. And Reddit, the WWE and one well-known Reddit contributor are all celebrating in style.

Reddit user shittymorph, also known as Chris (he prefers to keep his identity secret), has a history of bamboozling the site's readers with long, involved, seemingly relevant comments that all end with "...in nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hеll in a cell, and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer's table."

Chris posted a photo to Reddit showing a WWE care package sent to him in honor of the epic match that involved The Undertaker flinging Mankind off the top of a rather tall chain-link cage.

Signed by /u/RealWWE, the package includes a note thanking Chris for all he's done to keep the memory of the battle "fresh in the minds of Redditors worldwide." It has a framed photo of the match, a vintage WWF magazine, gift cards for the WWE Network and another gift card for pet supplies for Chris' rescue dog Scooby.

RealWWE is the official Reddit profile page for the WWE. The user chimed into Chris' thread, saying, "Did this because of my genuine appreciation for his meme and the entertainment he's brought the Reddit community."

Chris says the WWE contacted him over a month ago about sending the package. "I had no expectations but ended up very grateful with the nicely framed photo of the event," Chris says.

A "today in history" video posted by the WWE back in 2010 is also sitting near the top of the popular r/videos discussion subreddit on the anniversary. Chris' comment on the matter still tops that thread.

Read more about Chris' amusing and sometimes confounding contributions to the tapestry that is Reddit in our Hell in a Cell profile on shittymorph. If you're not familiar with his work, it will help you understand why Reddit is so excited about the anniversary of an event that almost broke a man in half.

