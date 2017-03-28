How to get a black screen on your red iPhone

Last week, Apple introduced a new red iPhone color in support of HIV and AIDS nonprofit Product Red, and Apple fans rejoiced both for the good cause and the bright hue. The phone comes with a white bezel around the screen, but some fans agreed the phone would would have looked slicker with a black front. Tinkerer Zack Nelson with the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel figured he could improve the look by swapping the bright bezel out for a slick-looking all-black screen.

Nelson posted a tutorial on Friday detailing the process. He likes the look of the white screen, but says the black combination would look even cooler. The changeover requires a spare iPhone 7 black screen and everything from a heat gun to a suction cup and a pry tool.

Most people won't be able to pull this off. "I don't recommend attempting this project yourself," Nelson says. It's a difficult and delicate swap requiring specialized tools, and it can compromise the phone's water resistance and void the warranty.

The video is fascinating even if you have no plans for a screen swap of your own. It's fun to view the phone's innards up close. "If you think it's weird that Apple has three separate screw types inside of their phone, you're not alone. I think it's pretty strange as well," Nelson says.

The result is a very cool-looking phone, though Nelson has to put the original white home button back into place to restore its functionality. The black screen provides a dramatic contrast to the blood-red back. Here's hoping Apple offers a factory black-and-red option some day.

