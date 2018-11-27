Red Dead Redemption 2's online beta starts on November 27th

Rockstar Games

After wrangling dozens of rave reviews and breaking multiple sales records, Red Dead Redemption 2 has already established itself as one of the most iconic and successful video games of the current console cycle. Soon, the game is about to get a bit more crowded: Rockstar announced that it will be rolling out the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online beta starting tomorrow, November 27th. Well, at least if you bought Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition.

The online beta will actually be rolling out slowly to PS4 and Xbox One users over the course of the next week. Owners of the Ultimate Edition will get access at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT on November 27th, followed by folks who played the game on launch day on November 28th. Anybody that played the game before October 29th will get access on November 29th, followed by anybody left over on November 30th. Basically, you'll have access by the end of the month no matter what.

Rockstar says the slow rollout is designed to help it "ease into the beta and to mitigate major issues," which will hopefully help GTA Online servers struggle with launch, available for some.

Rockstar says it hopes to build the online component in the game into a "continually expanding and dynamic world," where players can explore the game's huge open-world map with friends, camp, hunt do quests and ambush other player's hideouts. And with more than 17 million copies of the game already sold, there will be a lot of other folks to play with.

