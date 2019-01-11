Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a 32-player battle royale mode

Gamespot

Rockstar Games announced Thursday that Red Dead Redemption 2's online multiplayer mode, is getting a new game mode called Gun Rush, bringing a Fortnite-style battle royale to the Wild West. Red Dead Redemption 2 already had a similar survival mode with "Make it Count," in which players could use only bows and arrows, as the map size continuously shrunk.

But Gun Rush takes it a little closer to Fortnite and other battle royale games by having 32 players drop in solo or in teams, gather guns and gear scattered around the map and then fight in an ever-closing area to be the last survivor(s) to win the game.

According to a blog post from Rockstar, the Red Dead Online beta continues as the company listens to feedback and makes tweaks to improve the online experience over the coming months, amid continued concerns over the monetization practices with the online mode. New Races and Showdown game modes are in the works, along with new clothing, emotes and other tweaks. The company also plans to expand gameplay with new story missions, daily challenges and dynamic events throughout the world.

