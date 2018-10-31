Red Dead Redemption 2 has highest grossing opening weekend of any game ever

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on Friday, Oct. 26, and in that opening weekend it achieved some major milestones:

Over $725 million in worldwide sales in the first three days

Most preordered full game on the PlayStation Network

Biggest day one full game sales on the PlayStation Network



The cowboy epic was one of this year's most anticipated video games. It takes place in a huge open-world format, and includes both a dense single-player campaign and an online multiplayer mode coming in November. Rockstar Games, the studio behind Red Dead Redemption 2, calls the game "the biggest entertainment launch of 2018" -- which compares it to other video games, movies, music and books.

Rockstar also says that with over $725 million in sales, Red Dead 2 is the second highest-grossing entertainment launch of all time. What's No. 1? Grand Theft Auto V, another game made by Rockstar, which earned $1 billion in sales during its first three days.

Although, Rockstar still says Red Dead 2 has the highest-grossing opening weekend, which is technically correct since GTA V was released on a Tuesday -- so its $1 billion launch occurred during weekdays.