Red Dead Redemption 2 has highest grossing opening weekend of any game ever

Rockstar says the game raked in over $725 million in worldwide sales.

The western video game epic reached one of the biggest opening weekends in all of the entertainment industry.

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on Friday, Oct. 26, and in that opening weekend it achieved some major milestones:

  • Over $725 million in worldwide sales in the first three days
  • Most preordered full game on the PlayStation Network
  • Biggest day one full game sales on the PlayStation Network

The cowboy epic was one of this year's most anticipated video games. It takes place in a huge open-world format, and includes both a dense single-player campaign and an online multiplayer mode coming in November. Rockstar Games, the studio behind Red Dead Redemption 2, calls the game "the biggest entertainment launch of 2018" -- which compares it to other video games, movies, music and books.

Rockstar also says that with over $725 million in sales, Red Dead 2 is the second highest-grossing entertainment launch of all time. What's No. 1? Grand Theft Auto V, another game made by Rockstar, which earned $1 billion in sales during its first three days. 

Although, Rockstar still says Red Dead 2 has the highest-grossing opening weekend, which is technically correct since GTA V was released on a Tuesday -- so its $1 billion launch occurred during weekdays.

