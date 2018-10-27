Red Dead Redemption 2 has a companion app, here's what it does

Screenshot/CNET

If one screen of Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't quite enough, Rockstar Games has rolled out a companion iOS and Android app for the upcoming sequel of the open-world, story-based action-adventure game set in the Wild West.

The app connects with your Sony PlayStation 4 or Microsoft Xbox One, shows you the game's map and lets you mark places you'd like to check out, the game's maker said Tuesday in a blog post.

You can use the app to read the journal of the game's new hero, Arthur Morgan. Having the app also means you can remove the heads-up display from your TV when you're playing the game and still have Arthur's stats on hand. That gives you an even clearer look at the game's beautiful environment and vistas so that you're not constantly checking up on your health and hunger.

You can download the app on iOS here, and Android here.

