Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed until October

Rockstar has announced that the release of its highly anticipated sequel to Red Dead Redemption will be delayed until Oct. 26 later this year.

The news follows two previous delays, which assured fans the game would be released in autumn 2017 and spring 2018.

"While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it," Rockstar said in a statement.

The company released a selection of new screenshots with their statement and the promise of more information in the coming weeks.