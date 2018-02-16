'Ready Player One' trailer offers a Steven Spielberg tribute

The latest trailer for "Ready Player One" drops plenty of retro references, but one is an homage to its own director, Steven Spielberg. Look for the T-rex from Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" in the footage released on Thursday. (And while the movie and Ernest Cline book are obsessed with the 1980s, technically "JP" is a 1993 film. But close.)

In the new trailer, as in the others, teen Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) practically lives in the virtual-reality world of the OASIS. When James Halliday, the OASIS' creator, dies and leaves behind a VR treasure hunt with very real consequences, Wade struggles to win the ultimate prize.

It's all set to a beautifully creepy cover of "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

"Ready Player One" is scheduled to open March 30 in the US and UK and March 29 in Australia.