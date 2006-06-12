Reactivity revamps XML appliances

Reactivity, a company that sells devices to accelerate processing of XML traffic over corporate networks, is expected on Monday to detail a reconfigured product line and announce that it has signed reseller arrangements for its XML networking devices. The latest update of its product line includes features designed to speed up the task of installing the XML devices and setting up security policies, said Reactivity vice president Joelle Gropper Kaufman.

The company has also redesigned its products around Sun Microsystem's Opteron-based servers, Gropper Kaufman said. With the reconfiguration, the company will introduce an XML accelerator device priced $15,000 and higher. Separately, Reactivity said it has signed licensing deals with undisclosed third-party companies, which will use Reactivity's XML acceleration in their own products.