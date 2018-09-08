It was the single puff felt 'round the world.
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took one (legal) puff of a marijuana cigarette Thursday on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The podcast was two and a half hours long, but social media quickly focused on the brief second of smoking.
Musk didn't exactly go full Spicoli with his lone puff, saying "I don't actually notice any effect," and "I don't find that it is very good for productivity." But that didn't prevent Tesla stock from taking a hit Friday after both the company's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, and its head of human resources, Gabrielle Toledano, announced they were leaving the electric carmaker.
Many people on social media found comic value in a billionaire CEO pulling a Big Lebowski.
Some saw Musk's smoke break as a way to make a more serious point, and many pointed out that Musk's puff was perfectly legal in California, where he recorded the podcast.
Discuss: High there: Reaction to Elon Musk smoking pot is snarky, blunt
