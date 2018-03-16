Razers, razors, Razrs and blades. What's the difference?

There's been some confusion, so let's get this straight:
This is a razor.
This is a razor:
This is a Razor:
This is a Razr phone:
This is a Razer Phone. With an 'e':
This is not a Razr phone, no matter what the company says:
This is a Razer Blade:
This is a Razer Blade Stealth:
(It's smaller than the regular Razer Blade.)
This is a Razer Blade Stealth running Blade Shadow, because I'm ninja like that.
You know, blades, shadows... ninjas? Ah, forget it.
These are Blade glasses:
This is a blade server:
This is a Blade drone:
This is Blade.
This is a running blade:
This is a Blade Runner:
And this is not.
To recap:
- Razor makes things with wheels for kids
- Razer makes things with three-headed snake logos for gamers
- Motorola still makes phones, but no longer makes Razrs
- Altered Carbon is a poor substitute for more Blade Runner
- The next time I see a product called "Blade," it had better damn well be able to open a can of tuna.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.