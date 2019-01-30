Razer unveils Stealth laptop and gaming accessories in Quartz Pink

Razer

For eons, true romantics have honored Valentine's Day with the three traditional gifts: flowers, chocolates and ultraportable gaming laptops. Just in time for this year's celebration, Razer has announced a limited-edition lineup of pink hardware that includes its sub-3 pound Stealth model and a variety of accessories.

The $1,599 Razer Blade Stealth Pink Quartz edition comes with a 13-inch display, 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX 150 GPU (as well as an integrated Intel graphics module), 16GB of 2,133MHz memory and a 256GB SSD. Apart from the new color, this machine looks identical to the middle-of-the-road configuration Razer has been selling since December, when it updated the Stealth with an even more compact design, slimmer bezels, a bigger touchpad and a more understated look. The price roughly converts to £1,210 and AU$2,235.

Razer's $1,399 base configuration, which does not come in Quartz Pink, comes without the Nvidia GPU and only 8GB of RAM.

Razer also announced Quartz Pink editions of an array of gaming peripherals including:

Razer Huntsman Quartz Keyboard, $149.99 (€159.99)

Razer Seiren X Quartz streaming microphone, $99.99 (€109.99)

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Quartz headset featuring new an improved headband, ear cushions and mic, $79.99 (€79.99)

Razer Base Station Chroma Quartz headset stand, $59.99 (€74.99)

Razer Basilisk Quartz Mouse, $69.99 (€69.99)

Razer Goliathus Extended Quartz Mouse Mat, $59.99 (€59.99)

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition Quartz Controller for PS4, $149.99 (€149.99)

Razer Phone 2 Quartz Case, $24.99 (€29.99)

All of the Razer Blade Stealth Quartz Pink edition products are now available for a limited time in the US, China and Canada.

Razer

The company also announced that its Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops, updated to include RTX graphics at CES, are now available for purchase in the US, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China and the Asia Pacific region. The laptops start at $2,299.

And finally, RazerCare Elite protection plans are now available for all Razer Blade laptops; the service starts at $299 and includes three years of repair coverage including accidental damage, 24 hour phone support and free two-way shipping on all repairs.

