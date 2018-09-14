Razer Phone 2 is likely coming Oct. 10, and it looks familiar

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Razer Phone 2 is coming soon, and it looks a lot like its predecessor.

The second version of the gaming-oriented Razer Phone could be announced or released Oct. 10, according to Android Headlines. That's a little less than a year since the original came out, on Nov. 1.

The first Razer Phone offered a 120Hz screen, and a pair of loud and clear stereo speakers, according to CNET's review of the device. But other features, like the battery life and camera, didn't match up to those of the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel. The Razer faces competition from other gaming phones like the Asus ROG.

Android Headlines got a hold of an image of the new phone, which looks pretty similar to the original.

Android Headlines

It's rumored the phone will have up to 512GB of storage and will operate using Android 8.1, or Oreo, according to Android Headlines.

Razer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.