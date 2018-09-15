Razer Phone 2 invites arrive for Oct. 10 debut

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Razer Phone 2 is coming soon, and it looks a lot like its predecessor.

The second version of the gaming-oriented Razer Phone will apparently be announced Oct. 10, according to this invite that CNET just received from the company:

Enlarge Image Razer, redacted by Sean Hollister/CNET

Mind you, it doesn't actually say Razer Phone 2, but it clearly shows the outline of a phone, and Android Headlines reported the Oct. 10 date for Razer Phone 2 Thursday as well. Oct. 10 would be little less than a year since the original came out, on Nov. 1, 2017.

Razer had previously confirmed a second-gen Razer Phone was coming in a financial report for investors.

The first Razer Phone offered a 120Hz screen, and a pair of loud and clear stereo speakers, according to CNET's review of the device. But other features, like the battery life and camera, didn't match up to those of the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel. The Razer faces competition from other gaming phones, such as the Asus ROG.

Android Headlines got hold of an image of the new phone yesterday, which looks pretty similar to the original.

Android Headlines

It's rumored the phone will have up to 512GB of storage and will operate using Android 8.1, or Oreo, according to Android Headlines.

Originally published Sept. 13.

Update, Sept. 14: With Razer's official invite.