On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Razer is holding an event to launch its new Razer Phone 2. The livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET and it's expected the company will announce a phone of some sorts and we're betting is the Razer Phone 2.

CNET received an invite to the Oct. 10 event back in September and while there isn't a specific mention of the follow up to the original Razer Phone, the outline drawn on the invitation looks exactly like a phone. Also, we know there's been a new Razer Phone in the works for a few weeks now.

Razer also recently, albeit temporarily, slashed the price of the original Razer Phone by a whopping $300. Was that a means to clear out some inventory before the new phone arrives? Possibly, but we'll have to wait until Wednesday night to know for sure.

The original Razer Phone, released late last year, was the company's first flagship Android phone. CNET praised the phone for its ultra-smooth Android performance and impressive speakers, but it's camera left a lot to be desired, especially in low-light situations.

You can watch Razer's livestream of the keynote with the links below:

Razer's homepage: www.razer.com/flagship-gaming

Twitch Stream: www.twitch.tv/razer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/razer/videos/2180248612255192/?__tn__=-R

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aXFCuOZaA4