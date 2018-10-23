Razer loses mobile chief right after launching Razer Phone 2

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

One of the key executives behind the Razer Phone is leaving the company.

Tom Moss, senior vice president and general manager of mobile at Razer, said on Monday that he had left the company to become the chief operating officer of Skydio, a startup that focuses on autonomous drones.

Moss joined Razer last year when the company, best known for high-end gaming laptops, purchased the scrappy smartphone startup Nextbit. The first Razer Phone, a large, gaming-optimized device, launched last year. On Monday, the company launched the successor device, Razer Phone 2, which adds wireless charging, a brighter display and water resistance.

With the departure, Razer is losing a key member of the team responsible for its namesake franchise. Razer Phone has always been considered a niche device in a segment that includes giants like the iPhone and Galaxy S smartphones.

Razer wasn't immediately available to comment on Moss' departure.

"I loved my time at Razer," Moss said in a direct message via Twitter. "It's a great team of people and an amazing community of fans. Will always be a proud member of the cult of Razer (but not getting a tattoo)."