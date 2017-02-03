Rattlesnake found in toilet leads to 23 more snakes

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

"Why are snake inspections important? If you're on the Facebook page for a business called Big Country Snake Removal and you come across a post that starts with that question, you know you're probably in for a nightmare scenario. Professional snake removal service Big Country Snake Removal posted photos on Facebook on Monday that will make the snake-squeamish writhe with discomfort.

Last week, the Texas company's snake experts received a call about an adult rattlesnake taking a bath in a toilet. It wriggled in through a relief pipe. That's squicky enough, but it doesn't end there.

"Intuition took me directly to a storm cellar where I safely removed 13 adult rattlesnakes," someone from Big Country writes.

A perimeter check revealed another 10 snakes, including 5 babies for a grand total of 24 western diamondback rattlesnakes.

According to Texas station KXVA Fox 15, the family that found the toilet-dwelling rattler killed the snake. Big Country safely removed the rest for relocation.

If you're worried about hidden snakes, Big Country offers this soothing reminder: "How is this possible? It's actually quite simple; rattlesnake are secretive and can be very cryptic. They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there...."

Snakes don't pop up in toilets very often, but when they do, they tend to make a splash, like with this surprising anaconda discovered in a Virginia loo in January. Between that sneaky snake and the slithery Texas gang, no one will blame you if you start to check your toilet more carefully.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.