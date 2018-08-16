Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

How is rapper Travis Scott repaying fans for his album's success? He's actually paying them.

Scott said on Tuesday night that he'll give away $100,000 to his fans using Square's Cash app in an effort to thank them for the success of his No. 1 album Astroworld, Business Insider reported. To win, fans need to reply to his tweet with their Cash app username and their favorite "Trav song."

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

Some fans tweeted that they received money from Scott ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Looks like the giveaway is still ongoing based on Scott's Twitter page, and Scott tweeted late Tuesday night that he's "got 75K left."

Scott isn't the first celebrity to give away money through the Cash app. Easy Bay rapper Lil B sent money to his Twitter followers last December using the Cash app, SFGate reported. However, a few receivers reportedly tweeted that he only sent $1 or $2.

Square Cash is a service that lets people send and request money to each other, through an app and even emails. Square is run by Jack Dorsey, also the CEO of Twitter. Dorsey's been under fire lately for how Twitter is handling posts from conspiracy site Infowars and Alex Jones on its platform.

Scott's agency and Square didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.