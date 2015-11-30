Ralph McQuarrie's Boba Fett gets new life as a Star Wars collectible

Enlarge Image Sideshow Collectibles

As the coolest bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett barely had much to say in the brief time he was in the Star Wars original trilogy.

Fett reminded Darth Vader that Han Solo was "no good to me dead" when the smuggler was about to be frozen in carbonite. But aside from asking for Solo to remain alive and screaming as he fell into the Great Pit of Carkoon on Tatooine in the Star Wars movies, the adult version of Fett didn't have the kind of screen time some fans had hoped.

Of course, we heard much more from him as a child when we get his backstory from the Star Wars prequels and "The Clone Wars" animated series.

Regardless, the adult version of Boba Fett still remains one of the most popular Star Wars characters from the film saga.

Inspired by artist Ralph McQuarrie's pre-production paintings for "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," this Boba Fett Star Wars statue by Sideshow Collectibles shows off his original design wearing a super trooper helmet design and all-white armor.

Fett originally began as a super trooper -- his look inspired by Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers. Fett appears in this statue not only featuring his original all-white armor but also two unique helmet designs.

Sideshow Collectibles' artists have extensively researched and translated McQuarrie's iconic artwork to create this stunning homage Star Wars concept art that never made it to the big screen.

The Boba Fett statue measures 18.5 inches high (469.9 millimeters) by 12 inches wide (304.8 millimeters) by 11 inches long (279.4 millimeters) and weighs 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms).

This collectible statue retails for $424.99 (about £283, AU$591). Or you can set up a payment plan for as little as $54.64 a month if you prefer not to spend the lump sum right away. The Boba Fett statue is expected to ship between October 2016 and December 2016.