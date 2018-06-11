CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Rage 2 coming spring 2019: Watch the gameplay trailer here

Bethesda calls it "the most insane open-world shooter you've ever played."

 Bethesda/Screenshot by CNET

Rage 2, an open-world first-person shooter, has been officially unveiled on stage at Bethesda's press conference at the E3 gaming show.

It's a sequel to the 2011 original. Like that title, the new installment mixes frenetic gun combat and "drive anything" combat racing -- think Mad Max meets Doom, or Bulletstorm crossed with Far Cry.

Musician Andrew WK kicked off the announcement with a full-length song. In kicking off the unveiling, Bethesda Global Senior Vice President Pete Hines joked that they were following up on the original reveal from Walmart Canada -- making reference to last month's leak that tipped the existence of the game.

Rage 2 is slated to be released in the spring of 2019.

This is a developing story. Watch the Bethesda press conference here for real-time updates.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: Fallout 76 first look shown at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference
2:55

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.

E3 2018
Next Article: How Apple's browsing privacy features will work in Safari