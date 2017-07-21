I'm so, so sorry to break this to you.

The good news is the little-red-wagon company Radio Flyer has made a rideable Landspeeder like Luke Skywalker flew around in Star Wars. The bad news is it only fits kids or extremely petite adults. It has a weight capacity of up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms). Also, it doesn't actually hover.

The battery-powered Landspeeder has the looks of Skywalker's cool sci-fi ride, but it moves on wheels. It can hold two young riders and hits a top speed of 5 miles per hour (8 kilometers per hour). An interactive dashboard adds to the entertainment value with lights and sounds from the movie.

The little X-34 Landspeeder is available to preorder now for US shipments, but Radio Flyer says it will be available soon in other countries, including the UK.

At $500 (£385, AU$630), the price is much higher than a pull-wagon, but it's also much cooler and your kids will get to pretend they're future Jedi living on Tatooine. Or maybe you don't have kids and you'll just buy one to keep in your living room so you can stare at it longingly and dream.