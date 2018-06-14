The furry, little raccoon that mesmerized the internet with a Mission: Impossible-style stunt is safe and sound as of early Wednesday morning.

The raccoon started to climb the 20-plus story UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday, pulling a regular Tom Cruise with nearly vertical climbing abilities. Workers in the office building, whose windows are sealed shut, worried as the critter scuttled past their offices and rested on window ledges. They couldn't help, but they could share photos online.

And raccoons may be nuisances but, gosh, they're cute.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Here are some some updates But he is napping now pic.twitter.com/quxMjJWoyS — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The headquarters for Minnesota Public Radio is just across the street, and workers there hashtagged the creature #MPRraccoon, which became Twitter's No. 1 hashtag on Tuesday. Even people far away from the unfolding drama, such as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, worried. Would the raccoon slip? Stumble? Give up and starve? Be swooped up by a nearby nesting falcon?

Opens Twitter: why is my entire feed obsessed with a raccoon?



5 minutes later: come on buddy, you can do it!



10 minutes later: will no one save the poor raccoon?!#mprraccoon — Euqinomist (@Euqinomist) June 13, 2018

Do you know why all of us are so concerned about #mprraccoon?



I think all of us in this country need a win.



It may be just a raccoon but many of us feel trapped on ledge and are in need of a rescue.



All of us need a hero to save us. pic.twitter.com/yICdZ30F6e — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 13, 2018

I would run over 12 raccoons with a bulldozer to save this stuck climbing raccoon. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 13, 2018

Moral of the raccoon story: we care about individuals in adversity; about stories and characters, not generalities and statistics. Important to remember this when trying to support or save something. — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) June 13, 2018

#mprraccoon FOR THE LOVE OF GOD SOMEONE SAVE THIS RACCOON LIKE WHERE ARE ALL THE PEOPLE WHO SCALE BUILDINGS FOR FUN — Jen (@labbelady) June 12, 2018

On Wednesday morning, everyone watching the drama could breathe again. The raccoon was safely lured into a cat food-baited trap and taken off the building. It will be released "somewhere safe," wildlife management employees said.

UPDATE: Building management has told employees of a law office on top of UBS Tower that the climbing raccoon was lured into a trap baited with cat food and is safe. (Photo Tim Nelson)https://t.co/wot4be921c pic.twitter.com/dBzuWNm5Kh — KARE 11 (@kare11) June 13, 2018

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

RACCOON UPDATE: it has been trapped, its eating, still on top of tower, will be released "somewhere safe" by private Brooklyn Park contractor Wildlife Management Services — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 13, 2018

