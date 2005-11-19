Quote of the day: 'Only big-name' publishers for next-gen

In a story about game development costs for the next generation of consoles--with their high-definition technology and motion captures--analysts said small publishers will have to stick to present generation games.

"It's really only big-name publishers that are going to be able to bring large numbers of next-generation titles to market," said Simon Jeffery, president and COO of Sega of America, whose "Condemned: Criminal Origins" is one of 18 titles for Xbox 360 to be on shelves when the console goes on sale Tuesday. Click here for full story.