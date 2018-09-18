Queer Eye and Stranger Things served us Emmys suits to die for

Getty Images

It's the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and can we just say this? Finally, the dudes are pulling their weight.

They might earn more, get gigs later in life and have the lion's share of the power in Hollywood, but frankly, in 70 years of Emmy Awards nights, the guys haven't really been serving the looks. All we've had is 70 years of execs in penguin suits.

But we're in a new era of TV now. It's all about Hulu and Amazon. Netflix, not just networks (as presenter Colin Jost put it: "Netflix has the most nominations tonight -- if you're a network executive that's probably the scariest thing you can hear, except maybe, "Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one").

If awards nights are Hollywood's way of setting the fashion agenda, the upstarts are the ones kicking goals this year.

Don't believe me. Time to get out your Gran's nice coasters, cause I have some tall drinks of water for you.

Queer Eye

Why: When a turquoise suit is the understated option, you know your team look is on point. Take Jonathan's organza turtleneck and statement purse, Tan's raw-edged-tartan paired with a heeled boot, Antoni's Les Mis via guac-n-roll frontman, and Karamo single-handedly lifting shares in capes, riding boots and fob chains in one fell swoop. Looks like somebody has been reading all that Queer Eye/Jane Austen fan fic I've been sending them...

Stranger Things

Style notes: Joe. Keery. Matching ankle chiller pants with smoking shoes would normally be enough to get full points from us, but we're not here for Keery's sub-neck game. It's allll about the hair. We finally worked out what happened to Snake's hair from The Simpsons -- someone buy this boy a Dodge Charger and let him live his best life. Honourable mentions also go to Noah Schnapp rockin' the Fendi, Caleb McLaughlin styling in white and Gaten Matarazzo channelling Colonel Mustard in the library.

So thankful for the amazing team @Fendi for my #EmmyAwards2018 suit! Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/XNlQIRdR1d — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) September 17, 2018

Ru Paul

Style notes: Lady Liberty in black and white. Ru never fails to impress with his suits in the work room, but this one is 10s, 10s, 10s across the board.

Leslie Jones

Style notes: The suits aren't just for the men -- Leslie Jones rocked it in iridescent pink and blue.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Style notes: Couple goals.

Darren Criss

Style notes: Proving that black doesn't have to be boring, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor was all style.

#ACSVersace star and best actor in a limited series or TV movie nominee @DarrenCriss is looking dapper on the #Emmys red carpet https://t.co/upBwLene7j pic.twitter.com/EHxdPWX3R3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2018

Brian Tyree Henry

Style notes: There is literally nothing cooler than bringing your own fan to the gold carpet.

85 degrees on the red carpet, @AtlantaFX’s Brian Tyree Henry has the right idea. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gWPClZpDSo — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2018

