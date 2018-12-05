Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit: Watch 5G keynote live, 2 p.m. ET

Qualcomm/Screenshot by CNET

Qualcomm is expected to show off a 5G concept phone later today at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The phone, which is being made in partnership with Samsung, will be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen mobile processor, along with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and Qualcomm antenna modules.

You can watch today's (Tuesday's) stream at qualcomm.com at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT, but we expect to be able to embed the video in this story just before the event starts. Today's event is the first of 3 keynotes from the chipmaker's third annual confab, with the company promising "several industry milestones related to 5G, Snapdragon mobile platforms, and Always Connected PCs."

Now playing: Watch this: Qualcomm, Verizon, Samsung are working to make 5G real....

That itinerary is a natural progression from last year's event, which saw the debut of the Snapdragon 845 (that went on to power most of 2017's high-profile Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T) and the first wave of Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops, boasting battery life of 20 hours or more.

We'll have complete coverage of Qualcomm's announcements all week.

