Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 ready for standalone VR headsets

The Snapdragon 845 processor that ubiquitous mobile chip manufacturer Qualcomm announced back in December 2017 generated a bit of buzz with supervised performance tests on phones earlier this month.
Following that path, the chip manufacturer now has a reference design for standalone headsets for VR, AR and MR that are capable of better performance and higher resolutions than before, as well as which incorporate on-headset sensors for wireless operation with 6DoF (six degrees of freedom).
A reference design means it's now in the hands of development partners like Oculus and HTC; that means recently announced products like the Oculus Go and the HTC Vive Pro are a step closer to an untethered reality.
The chip's Adreno 630 graphic subsystem incorporates a new rendering technology that speeds it up by prioritizing the sharpness of whatever you're directly looking at and deprioritizing the parts of the scene in your peripheral vision.
