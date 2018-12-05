Qualcomm plots out 5G future: Everything from its Snapdragon Tech Summit

The 5G phones are coming.
At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Technology Summit on Tuesday, company president Cristiano Amon showed off onstage a prototype 5G device that could tap into 5G networks at the event. Samsung said it will also present a 5G phone reference design at the summit.
"We're months away from launching 5G," Amon told the crowd.
Along with the early 5G phone designs, here are a handful of announcements from the show:
- Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 855, its next chip for flagship phones.
- Qualcomm announces first ultrasonic fingerprint reader.
- Samsung, Verizon will partner on 5G smartphone in first half of 2019.
- Samsung will make a 5G smartphone for AT&T too.
- Verizon plans to set up 5G incubators in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and the Bay Area to target specific uses for the fast networks.
You can watch today's stream embedded above (or at qualcomm.com) starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT. Today's event is the first of 3 keynotes from the chipmaker's third annual confab, with the company promising "several industry milestones related to 5G, Snapdragon mobile platforms, and Always Connected PCs."
That itinerary is a natural progression from last year's event, which saw the debut of the Snapdragon 845 (that went on to power most of 2017's high-profile Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T) and the first wave of Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops, boasting battery life of 20 hours or more.
We'll have complete coverage of Qualcomm's announcements all week.
