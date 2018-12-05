Qualcomm plots out 5G future: Everything from its Snapdragon Tech Summit

The 5G phones are coming.

At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Technology Summit on Tuesday, company president Cristiano Amon showed off onstage a prototype 5G device that could tap into 5G networks at the event. Samsung said it will also present a 5G phone reference design at the summit.

"We're months away from launching 5G," Amon told the crowd.

Along with the early 5G phone designs, here are a handful of announcements from the show:

You can watch today's stream embedded above (or at qualcomm.com) starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT. Today's event is the first of 3 keynotes from the chipmaker's third annual confab, with the company promising "several industry milestones related to 5G, Snapdragon mobile platforms, and Always Connected PCs."

That itinerary is a natural progression from last year's event, which saw the debut of the Snapdragon 845 (that went on to power most of 2017's high-profile Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T) and the first wave of Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops, boasting battery life of 20 hours or more.

We'll have complete coverage of Qualcomm's announcements all week.

