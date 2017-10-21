Q Acoustics brings $350 soundbase and $6000 speakers into the world

Q Acoustics

The soundbase category is experiencing a kind of renaissance in 2017 with new models from Sonos, Fluance, and now Q Acoustics. Though still yet to make a significant splash in the United States Q Acoustics is nevertheless following up its well-received Media 4 soundbar with the M2 Soundbase.

The M2 is a compact soundbase at 21.6 inches (550mm) and 3.6 inches (93mm) tall that will accommodate most medium-sized televisions (up to 25 kg/55 lbs).The soundbase features the same Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers as the Media 4 plus a 4-inch x 6-inch bass driver all of which are driven by an 80W amplifier.

Both speakers models lack an external subwoofer but there is an optional 3070 model available. As well as the sub the "bare bones" Media 4 also dispensed with an HDMI port but this last point has been remedied with the M2. It includes an HDMI ARC port plus optical digital, USB, stereo RCA and a 3.5mm input.The back of the unit also includes a manual 3-mode EQ switch to allow for different placements including putting the unit inside a cabinet.

The M2 is available now for £299/$349 with Australian pricing and availability yet to be determined. Expect in the region of $600 though.

The company also debuted two more products for the US market, the first of which was the M3 soundbar -- a more compact version of the Media 4 but which also includes HDMI for £299/$330/AU$600.

The second was a new kind of speaker for the company -- the ultra-high end £3995/$5999 Concept 500 floorstanders -- designed to take on products like the Bowers and Wilkins 702 S2. We had a listen to the Concept 500 and found it was lot more relaxed compared to the revealing B&Ws but also lacked its rivals' holographic sound stage.