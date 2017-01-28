Puzzle game Myst finally appears on Android phones

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Good things come to those who wait. Eight years after appearing on Apple's iOS and 24 years after appearing on PCs, the puzzle game Myst is coming to the Android platform.

Developed by third-party studio Noodlecake, this port of Cyan's masterpiece is called RealMyst and is available on Google Play for $6.99.

The game was the biggest selling PC title for the '90s -- which may surprise Doom fans -- and spawned a sequel called Riven.

The port of RealMyst seems timed to coincide with the release of Cyan's newest adventure called Obduction, which will feature Oculus Rift virtual reality support in the near future.

