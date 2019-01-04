Purported Samsung Galaxy S10 photo shows rumored Infinity-O display

There are many, many rumors about Samsung's next flagship phone, the Galaxy S10. But while details continue to leak, all we've really seen of the phone (or phones) are renderings. That changed Thursday with a post from frequent Twitter leaker Evan Blass showing what he said is the Galaxy S10 "in the wild."

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

In the post, Blass refers to the image as the Beyond 1. Samsung is rumored to have three versions of the S10 code-named Beyond 1, Beyond 2 (or X) and Beyond 0. The Beyond 1 is reportedly the same size as today's Galaxy S9, but with even slimmer bezels. It's expected to have a 6.1-inch screen and one front-facing camera.

The front-facing camera, at least according to the tweeted photo, uses Samsung's Infinity-O display, which has a hole punched out of one corner. Samsung used the design in its Galaxy A8S, a phone for China.

Samsung declined to comment on the rumors and speculation.