Puffco and Pax brought weed to CES 2019

After making a splash at its inaugural appearance in 2018, Puffco is back at CES this year, promoting the burgeoning community of glass artists and bong makers that's sprung up around its elegant "smart rig" for consuming cannabis concentrate. The company says that there are now more than 1,000 different compatible glass accessories available from third-party sellers.

The company's Peak base, which starts at $380 (roughly converting to £300, AU$530), offers a handful of features that you won't find in your standard glass-blown apparatus. Anxious that the temperature won't be hot enough when it's your turn to take a hit? Puffco says the Peak's intelligent temperature calibration ensures that everyone will get baked equitably.

CEO Roger Volodarsky told me that the company does not make any revenue from sales of the third-party attachments. He has plans to open up a glass studio and bring artists in house, however, in an effort to develop "a middle of the road solution between them and us, something more artistic than what we do and more scalable than what they do."

Perhaps the most well-known vaporizer company, Pax, was also at CES, showing off its lineup of hardware and its mobile app. The app, which works on both iOS and Android devices, lets you control the temperature of every puff -- which can impact dosage, an important consideration for people using the device medicinally. It also help you manage vapor and flavor output and digitally lock the device in order to keep it away from kids.

Though he wouldn't provide specifics about new products planned for later this year, Pax CEO Bharat Vasan affirmed that the company's forthcoming hardware and software will support its mission to bring quality, transparency and predictability to every vaping session.

