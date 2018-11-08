PUBG is free for Xbox right now

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG for short, is free to download for the Xbox One on Wednesday.

The battle royale game usually costs $29.99, but the Microsoft's Xbox store says the game is "free for a limited time." Xbox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to how long the game will be free.

On Monday, Xbox tweeted that there was big news on the way about PUBG.

In PUBG, players parachute onto an island and fight it out to be the last person standing. The game already has a free mobile version.

In September, there was speculation that PUBG would be headed to PlayStation 4 soon after it was seen on the the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee.