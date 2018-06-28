PUBG drops copyright lawsuit against Fortnite in fight over battle royale

Josh Miller/CNET

PUBG Corp. -- the studio behind video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- is dropping its copyright lawsuit against Epic Games' Fortnite.

In a letter to Epic's attorneys, the PUBG Corp. withdrew the suit, which was filed in South Korea in January, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Both games have a battle royale format.

Fortnite's become a massively popular game, taking in $296 million in revenue just in the month of April. In its battle royale mode, players parachute onto an island where they can build fortifications while trying to off each other. While the game is available for free online, unopened physical copies are now going for several hundred dollars apiece on eBay.

Epic Games had no comment and PUBG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated at 7:37 a.m. PT: Adds additional information about Fortnite.