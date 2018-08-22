PUBG 1.0 hits Xbox One on Sept. 4

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Look out, Fortnite: The original battle royale shooter is finally hitting its 1.0 milestone.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds popularized the battle royale shooter genre before Fortnite stole its thunder earlier this year. The game gained fame on the Steam PC platform where it was widely adopted in beta, despite a plethora of bugs. While it hit the 1.0 "full release" benchmark on Windows back in December, it remained in beta on Xbox One -- until now.

As of Sept. 4, the game will be "final," adding the Sanhok map, full achievements integration and all the other refinements found on the PC version.

Fans can go all-in with a limited edition PUBG Xbox One controller, too. Available for preorder today, it's got a digital camouflage design and trigger grips. The controller ships in October -- but pricing wasn't specified.

PUBG remains a console exclusive on Xbox One, with no PlayStation 4 version yet announced.

