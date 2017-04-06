Project Scorpio specs unveiled: The next Xbox has serious power

Last year Sony gave us the PlayStation 4 Pro, a more powerful version of the PS4 that allows you to play certain games at higher resolutions. Microsoft has the Xbox One S, its souped-up Xbox One. But Project Scorpio -- coming in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- is supposed to take things to a whole new level. An Xbox One on steroids, if you will.

Today Microsoft teased its specs. We still don't know what the new console will look like, how much it will cost or how much better games will look on it.

Here are the specs according to Eurogamer's Digital Foundry, which got an exclusive preview of the console from Microsoft:

CPU: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU: 40 customized compute units at 1,172MHz

Memory: 12GB GGDR5

Memory bandwidth: 326GBps

Hard drive: 1TB (2.5-inch)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Watch Eurogamer's full reveal of the specs below.

Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, director of programming for Xbox Live, posted about the reveal, including a high-res image of the Project Scorpio system-on-a-chip.

Microsoft will be revealing the new console in full at its E3 press conference in June.

This is a developing story...