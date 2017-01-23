Princess Leia becomes protester mascot of Women's March events

Enlarge Image Sean Manning/Twitter

As millions of protesters took to the streets on Saturday for the Women's March in cities around the world, one thing was very clear -- rebellion was in the air.

And no one understands the power of the people coming to fight for what they believe in more than Princess Leia/General Leia from the Star Wars films.

Many marchers documented via social media carried signs with Leia's image and the slogan "A Woman's Place is in the Resistance" and "Don't Leia hand on my health care!" Some marchers also dressed in costume as Leia herself hair buns and all.

The Princess Leia tributes throughout the marches got the approval of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who tweeted on Saturday that late Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher would be proud to be represented at the Women's March so prominently.

Fisher, who died last month from a heart attack, was very vocal about being a proud feminist when it came to everything from Hollywood double standards on aging actors to opinions on Leia's famous metal bikini.

Fisher was also very public about her stance against Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, especially on Twitter, calling him a "misogynist" and "a classless thug" on numerous occasions. So seeing her image, as Princess Leia, throughout marches worldwide did not come as a surprise.

"I'm not as cooperative as you might want a woman to be," Fisher once said. And her fans wouldn't want her to have it any other way.