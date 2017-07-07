Princess Leia fights alongside Ewoks in 'Forces of Destiny'

Ever wondered how Princess Leia became so close with the Ewoks in "Return of the Jedi"?

In the new episode of "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," posted Wednesday on Disney's YouTube channel, we see what happens when Leia (voiced by Shelby Young) helps out Wicket and his fellow Ewoks against armed Stormtroopers on the planet Endor.

We also find out how she acquired that unusual tan dress she wore while staying with the Ewoks in their forest village.

It's always been a bit of a mystery to fans as to how the Ewoks obtained a human-sized dress for Leia. This animated episode offers some insight.

Even though many fans are aware that Ewoks eat people -- Han Solo wasn't tied up and hung over that fire to keep warm -- the episode does not imply Leia's newfound furry friends ate the human who wore the dress before her. After all, this is Disney.

The new, original series of animated shorts called "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" debuted Monday. The series explores the stories that helped shape female characters like Leia, Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Padmè Amidala, Ahsoka Tano.

Disney has already posted an episode featuring Rey fending off a creature trying to devour her friend BB-8 and another episode in which bandits try to steal BB-8. Poor BB-8 seems to be getting into plenty of trouble in this series.

A new short will premiere online each day on Disney's YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT, culminating with a television debut on July 9 on the Disney Channel.

