Just when you thought the story of right-wing conservatives flocking to Kanye West couldn't get more complicated, President Donald Trump thanked the hip-hop star on Twitter for his recent support.
"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted Wednesday morning. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother."
For those who aren't caught up, West returned to Twitter and Instagram last week after deleting his accounts for unknown reasons last year. At first, Kanye posted about typical Kanye things (fashion, music, musings), but then things got much more political. On Saturday, he sent a tweet supporting conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has been particularly vocal about her distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Comedian Akilah Hughes summed up the backlash perfectly in a tweet that referenced West's highly public criticism of President George W. Bush after Hurricane Katrina.
Getting support from conservative figureheads Alex Jones and Scott Adams was one thing, but earlier Wednesday, Kanye posted tweets trumpeting his MAGA-ness, as well as expressing a little Excel hate.
Kanye's tweets didn't just defend his support for his fellow "dragon energy" being. They pulled in some prominent Silicon Valley players, with one photo taken with two seemingly random people actually picturing major players in the digital-music space.
Even Peter Thiel, better known for his investments in Facebook, founding the controversial Palantir Technologies and shutting down Gawker, got a shout-out.
He may have to wait on that meeting with Alphabet CEO Larry Page, who has in the past supported President Obama.
And Kanye later tweeted he wanted to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who who spoke with Trump in a closed-door meeting Wednesday about a possible trade war between the US and China, and attended Trump's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron
What has all of this activity done for Kanye's Twitter following? Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, Kanye has lost nearly 8 million followers.
iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.
Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.