NASA's Curiosity Rover carries Obama's signature to Mars

HTC isn't killing off the One line of phones

Up Next HTC isn't killing off the One line of phones

President Barack Obama is about to leave office, but his imprint will forever reside on Mars.

On Thursday, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover's Twitter account sent out a photo of a plaque bearing the signatures of President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and other US officials. The rectangular aluminum plaque is affixed to the rover's deck, and also bears NASA's logo.

The photo was taken back on September 19, 2012, the rover's 44th Marian day, by the Mars Hand Lens Imager.

Similar plaques are on the lander platforms for the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, NASA noted in a statement on its site.

The president tweeted his reaction to the plaque, and got in a spacey joke in the process.