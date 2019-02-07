Premiere Pro CC 2019 may be damaging some MacBook Pro speakers

We don't often heard about software physically damaging hardware, and it's generally not widespread, which makes the "Premiere blew my macbook pro speakers" thread on Adobe's Premiere Pro forum all the more notable

There aren't extensive complaints, though when 9to5Mac posted the news, readers piped up with "it happened to me too" comments to its Twitter account. It also seems to be limited to the 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro.

At the moment, there are lots of theories floating around as to why and when it occurs -- it seems to occur in conjunction with "an awful noise" and "Apparently it happened because an effect was applied to the audio clip while it was still playing." While there are reports of the noise with headphones, we didn't see any claiming the headphones were damaged.

The accounts go back as far as November 2018, but new ones keep surfacing.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment; Adobe's looking into it and promised to get back to us.