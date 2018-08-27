Prayers flood in after shooting at Madden tournament: 'Esports as one today'

EA Sports

A mass shooting broke out during a Madden 19 tournament Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office so far reporting multiple fatalities and injuries.

The suspected shooter, identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference, adding that authorities didn't believe there were any additional suspects.

One player, known as Young Drini, who was at the tournament, tweeted about being thankful for his life after being grazed in the thumb during the shooting. "I will never take anything for granted ever again," he wrote.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

If I havent said it before, I'll say it now. I LOVE ALL YOU GUYS — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Social media quickly flooded with prayers, thoughts and condolences in reaction to the news.

EA Sports, which develops and sanctioned the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter that it's aware of the tragic incident and sent out sympathies.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

Joey Cuellar, head of the Evo fighting game championships, announced on Twitter that his organization will be stepping up security at future events.

While Evo does not comment on security procedures (for obvious reasons), it's very clear that we need to be more proactive for 2019 and beyond. The amount of undercover law enforcement at Evo was unprecedented, and we will be installing metal detectors for ALL days next year. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) August 26, 2018

CBS News tweeted out a video interview with a contestant heading to the competition.

"It could have been me," says contestant, who was on his way to Madden tournament where deadly mass shooting happened in Jacksonville, Florida. https://t.co/36ovApFjQk pic.twitter.com/yjBDGCvuOn — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2018

More esports and video game organizations also offered their condolences to the tragic news.

We are saddened by today’s tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. There is no place for this sort of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to those affected by today’s events. — ESL (@ESL) August 26, 2018

Esports as one today. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by today's tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. — PSG Esports (@PSGeSports) August 26, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the shooting that took place at a Madden Tournament this afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.



We want to express our condolences to the victims and extend our support to everyone impacted by this tragic event. — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 26, 2018

The entire Philadelphia Fusion family is saddened to hear of the tragic shooting that took place this afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.



We stand together with the gaming community in offering our condolences to the victims and their families. — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) August 26, 2018

Florida we stand with you. Gamers we stand with you. The entire Florida Mayhem family is horrified by today’s violence and senselessness in Jaxonsville. Our thoughts and compassion are with all of the victims. — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) August 26, 2018

The entire Cloud9 Family and Community is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic events that unfolded in Jacksonville this afternoon. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the victims, families, and all those affected by today's violence. Stay safe. — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) August 26, 2018

Our hearts are with the people and gamers in Jacksonville, Florida today. — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 26, 2018

Professional fighting gamer Justin Wong tweeted condolences in reaction to what happened.

My heart is broken... Condolences for the Madden community and everyone that was affected by the shooting.



This really makes me scared of going to any event in America. I always think in the back of my mind this could happen and we are only human and it sucks. Idk what to do.. — Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) August 26, 2018

I’ll be honest.. At EVO I was scared just because there was barely any security. I was always looking around but extra looking around to see no trouble would happen. I really hope security measures are stepped up at events now. I would pay extra just to be safe. Life is priceless — Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) August 26, 2018

This really hit hard on me. I love gaming so much and this was my place to get away all the time. Now it’s really hard to keep that same level of enjoyment now.



Im sorry I’m just a cautious person I know we shouldn’t live in fear but I personally can’t help it. Breaks my heart — Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) August 26, 2018

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow sent out prayers for Jacksonville, his hometown.

Praying for my city of Jacksonville! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 26, 2018

And many other people offered general thoughts and prayers on Sunday, including a #PrayerForJacksonville hashtag.

Prayers up to Jacksonville — JEAN CLAUDE (@CardoGotWings) August 26, 2018

thoughts and prayers to EA fans, players and everyone in Jacksonville FL. — luni (@nygiantsfan1982) August 26, 2018

#PrayForJacksonville For something as terrible as this to happen here is heartbreaking. I was at the Landing yesterday. My thoughts go out to those who are affected.💔 — Anna Ceballos (@ceball249) August 26, 2018

My heart goes out to people at the Madden event in Jacksonville. People just trying to enjoy a game series they love at a fun competition. Awful and infuriating that this stuff can happen. 💜 — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) August 26, 2018

My heart goes out to those involved in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting. 💕 — Holly Q (@HollyQM13) August 26, 2018

