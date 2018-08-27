Prayers flood in after shooting at Madden tournament: 'Esports as one today'

A mass shooting broke out during a Madden 19 tournament Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office so far reporting multiple fatalities and injuries.
The suspected shooter, identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference, adding that authorities didn't believe there were any additional suspects.
One player, known as Young Drini, who was at the tournament, tweeted about being thankful for his life after being grazed in the thumb during the shooting. "I will never take anything for granted ever again," he wrote.
Social media quickly flooded with prayers, thoughts and condolences in reaction to the news.
EA Sports, which develops and sanctioned the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter that it's aware of the tragic incident and sent out sympathies.
Joey Cuellar, head of the Evo fighting game championships, announced on Twitter that his organization will be stepping up security at future events.
CBS News tweeted out a video interview with a contestant heading to the competition.
More esports and video game organizations also offered their condolences to the tragic news.
Professional fighting gamer Justin Wong tweeted condolences in reaction to what happened.
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow sent out prayers for Jacksonville, his hometown.
And many other people offered general thoughts and prayers on Sunday, including a #PrayerForJacksonville hashtag.
